Over 3,200 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide | Testing positivity rate increases slightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 285,149 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Monday, a 3,240 case increase in 24 hours.
The state totals stand at 4,414 deaths with 16,073 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,729,013 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently 10.9% - up slightly since Sunday.
The rate jumped from 8.8 percent on Dec. 3 to 9.5% on Dec. 4. On Dec. 5, the positivity rate reached 10.6% and it raised to 10.9% on Dec. 8. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
At the beginning of the pandemic, health officials used the positivity rate as a way to measure if enough testing was being done.
“Based on a World Health Organization analysis, 10% (or less) was the goal to shoot for. If 10% of PCR tests among symptomatic or high-risk individuals were positive, then we were conducting enough testing to find stray cases that couldn’t be found through contact tracing,” the health department said.
While it took a while to get to that point, health officials can now use the percent positivity to look at trends over time.
“An increase or decrease over time can indicate that new infections are increasing or decreasing. At this point, percent positivity should not be used to determine the percent of the population that has a new infection, but rather the trends over time,” the department said.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
One new outbreak was reported on Monday; the total in the state is now at 1,675.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 37,443 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 10,822 cases, 546 hospitalizations, 148 deaths
- Henrico: 10,087 cases, 635 hospitalizations, 269 deaths
- Richmond: 7,704 cases, 524 hospitalizations, 86 deaths
- Hanover: 2,981 cases, 171 hospitalizations, 60 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,231 cases, 101 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 514 cases, 34 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
