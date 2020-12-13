First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix west of RVA on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A bigtime storm is expected to move up the eastern seaboard on Wednesday, with potential for snow/wintry mix north and west of Richmond. That’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.
In metro Richmond, early indications show almost entirely rain, with a few flakes or ice pellets at the start of the storm and again at the tail end of the storm.
West of Richmond there could be significant winter weather impacts along and west of a line extending from Lunenburg County through Amelia, Nottoway, Goochland, Louisa, Orange, Western Hanover, and Caroline counties. Cumberland, Prince Edward, and Buckingham Counties have the highest chance to see significant impacts.
This storm will impact the morning commute on Wednesday, especially in those areas west of Richmond.
The area shaded in pink in the photo below could see a mix of freezing rain, snow, and sleet, which would cause road conditions to become slippery/dangerous. Areas that stay primarily as snow (in blue) will likely have a heavy/wet snow.
The storm on Wednesday is likely good news for ski areas including Wintergreen and Massanutten to help them jump start their ski seasons.
