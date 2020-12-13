Chesterfield seeks input on new school names

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Parent-Teacher Association leaders narrowed down hundreds of name suggestions for Chesterfield County’s new elementary school into three options. Now, the school board is asking the public’s help in making a selection.
Potential names were solicited between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6, and out of nearly 500 suggestions, a PTA committee forwarded three recommendations:
- Moseley Elementary
- Otterdale Elementary
- Westfield Elementary
The elementary school is slated to open near Magnolia Green Parkway and Highway 360 in Fall 2022. The school will hold about 900 students, expected to come from Winterpock and Grange Hall elementary schools.
“Magnolia Elementary” received a lot of votes, a release from the county said, but the committee recommended a more inclusive name that avoided specific neighborhoods.
Some suggested naming the school after Rebecca S. Branch, the first Black female principal in Chesterfield County. However, Branch died in 2019, and a county policy requires that a person has been deceased for 10 years prior to a school being named for them.
Residents can provide feedback on the potential names through Dec. 17. To do so, click this link.
