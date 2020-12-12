Snow Globe Santa meets with children at shopping center

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Snow Globe Santa met with good little boys and girls Saturday at West Broad Village Shopping Center.
Kids were able to meet Santa in a COVID-friendly way this year with him being inside a giant snow globe.
Proceeds from the event benefitted Mason’s Toy Box Foundation, “which lends emotional, experiential, and medical support to families engaged in pediatric medical life-altering struggles by offering gifts and resources to provide relief in response to a pediatric patient family’s overwhelming emotional and financial burdens.”
The foundation has a goal of raising $10,000 through a virtual toy drive online to help bring cheer to pediatric patients and their families in Virginia.
