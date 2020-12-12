Snow Globe Santa meets with children at shopping center

Snow Globe Santa meets with children at shopping center
Snow Globe Santa met with good little boys and girls Saturday at West Broad Village Shopping Center. (Source: Mason's Toy Box/Eichner Studios)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 6:00 PM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Snow Globe Santa met with good little boys and girls Saturday at West Broad Village Shopping Center.

Kids were able to meet Santa in a COVID-friendly way this year with him being inside a giant snow globe.

Proceeds from the event benefitted Mason’s Toy Box Foundation, “which lends emotional, experiential, and medical support to families engaged in pediatric medical life-altering struggles by offering gifts and resources to provide relief in response to a pediatric patient family’s overwhelming emotional and financial burdens.”

The foundation has a goal of raising $10,000 through a virtual toy drive online to help bring cheer to pediatric patients and their families in Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.