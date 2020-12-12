For rural Virginia, getting the vaccine is one thing. Storing it is another.

Both vaccines now awaiting approval need to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at around -80 degrees Fahrenheit, about the same temperature as a winter’s day in Antarctica. The Moderna vaccine doesn’t need to be kept as cold, but still has to stay at -20 degrees. That’s putting a burden on rural health districts, like West Peidmont, where the number of freezers capable of hitting those temperatures is limited.