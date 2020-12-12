Northam: Va. to receive COVID-19 vaccine in 24 to 48 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia will receive its first allotment of a federally-approved COVID-19 vaccine in the next 24 to 48 hours, Governor Ralph Northam said on Saturday.
After the Pfizer vaccine arrives, it will immediately be distributed to health care workers and long-term care facilities, the governor said in a tweet. The Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, authorized emergency use of the vaccine on Friday.
“Together with @VDHgov, we have been preparing for this moment since the spring,” Northam said in a Dec. 12 tweet.
Northam enacted new measures last week to stop the spread of COVID-19. A curfew, expanded mask mandate and a 10-person limit at social gatherings go into effect on Monday, Dec. 14. For more information on the restrictions, click this link.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 278,615 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Saturday, a 4,177 case increase in 24 hours. The state totals stand at 4,409 deaths with 15,967 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,670,781 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is currently 10.9%, which has nearly doubled in the last month.
More information about COVID-19 in Virginia can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.