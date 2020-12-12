Man shot multiple times near Richmond convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near a convenience store in Richmond’s East End.
Police say a man was walking into Sabatinos Convenience Store at 4904 Government Road when an unknown person confronted him.
Investigators said the two people began to argue, and the gunman shot the man multiple times. The incident occurred Saturday, Dec. 12 around 9:07 a.m.
If you have any information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
