Dead man found outside of Southside residence prompts RPD investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating the death of a man found outside of a Southside residence on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Concord Avenue, near Jefferson Davis Highway, for reports of a man down at about 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Detectives located an unresponsive man on the steps of a residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, and police are continuing to investigate the incident. At this time, police have not identified the deceased.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
