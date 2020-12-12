Krispy Kreme’s ‘Day of the Dozen’ is back for Dec. 12

(Source: Krispy Kreme Twitter)
By Hannah Eason | December 12, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 12:50 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Krispy Kreme’s warm, glazed dozen doughnuts are back with the “Day of the Dozen” deal.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, visitors can pick up a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 when they buy any dozen doughnuts.

The offer is not valid for online ordering and cannot be combined with other offers.

There are two Krispy Kreme locations in the Richmond area:

  • 7130 Tim Price Way, Richmond
  • 4906 W. Broad St., Richmond

For a full list of participating locations, click here.

