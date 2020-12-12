Heavy police presence at Regency Mall after shots fired call

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -
Henrico Police are on scene at Regency Mall after receiving several calls for reports of shots fired Saturday night.
Police were called to the 1400 block of N. Parham Road just after 9 p.m.
“Henrico Police are on scene to clear the commercial establishment and to speak to witnesses who called police,” said Lieutenant Pecka of Henrico Police. “As of this writing, there is a large police presence as officers arrive to assist in clearing the building and ensuring everyone’s safety.”
Pecka said there are no reported victims as of right now, but the department is in the early stages of the call and are working to make sure no one was injured.
