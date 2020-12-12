GRTC reports 2 new COVID-19 cases after testing event, bus route delays continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two additional GRTC employees have contracted COVID-19, according to the results of a company testing event on Thursday.
A GRTC release states 188 employees were tested, and two tested positive. Both of the employees have public-facing duties and are quarantining at home.
The two most recent cases are expected to be connected to Case #35, which was reported on Friday. Seven employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Dec. 5.
Twelve employees are currently on leave with the virus, and all of them are recovering at home.
Some bus routes are seeing delays. As of Thursday, Dec. 10, some buses were still out of service while staff quarantined and awaited test results.
The company says it will continue to hold testing events and conduct contact tracing.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.