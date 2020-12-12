Forecast: One more warm day, then sharply colder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and warm weather holds on for Sunday, but it turns colder and stormier beginning on Monday.
SUNDAY: An early AM shower possible, especially southeast of Richmond. Partly to mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Rain likely during the morning into the afternoon, could be heavy at times. Much colder too. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: First Alert: Mixed precipitation possible, especially north and west of Richmond. Cold rain likely in southeastern VA. Will need to monitor. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 30s near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 80%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
