Florida teen pleads guilty to murdering mother over grades, burying body behind church

Florida teen pleads guilty to murdering mother over grades, burying body behind church
Gregory Ramos (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT Newsroom | December 12, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 10:27 AM

DEBARY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to charges of killing his mother during a fight over grades and then disposing of her body.

WTSP reports that Gregory Ramos, now 17, agreed to a plea agreement in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

Investigators said Ramos killed his mother in 2018, when he was 15, in their home in DeBary. Officials said he strangled 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger and then buried her body behind a church on November 2.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 22.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.