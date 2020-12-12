Chesterfield nursing homes receive nearly 1,000 holiday cards from police, neighbors

Chesterfield officers joined local apartment complexes to make greeting cards for elders in the community. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Hannah Eason | December 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 3:51 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Many seniors in Chesterfield County were pleasantly surprised by holiday greeting cards made by police and others in their community.

The community services workers at the Chesterfield County Police Department teamed up with local apartment complexes to create and deliver cards to nursing homes in the county.

With the help of about 13 apartment complexes, the staff was able to deliver 900 holiday cards to senior living centers as of Saturday, Dec. 12.

“We can bring a little cheer to these men and women in our community,” said a Facebook post from the department. “We’re so happy with the participation.”

Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Saturday, December 12, 2020

