Chesterfield to hold free COVID-19 testing events through end of December
File. Nicolaos Katsiadakis, a COVID-19 relief nurse, administers a rapid antigen test to a patient at Hilltop Hyvee, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Mankato, Minn. Hy-Vee announced it would launch the outdoor drive-thru testing option Wednesday at 47 of its locations in Minnesota and Iowa. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Hannah Eason | December 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST - Updated December 12 at 4:32 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing six days a week until the end of December.

Testing will be conducted at specific locations each day:

  • Mondays: 1-3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 5100 W. Hundred Road
  • Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
  • Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
  • Thursdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
    • 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Faith and Family Center, 7900 Walmsley Blvd.
  • Fridays: 10 a.m. to noon at Second Baptist Church, 5100 W. Hundred Road
  • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Chesterfield Health District in the Smith-Wagner Building, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle

For more information about COVID-19 in Chesterfield County, visit this link.

