Chesterfield to hold free COVID-19 testing events through end of December

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County’s Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing six days a week until the end of December.
Testing will be conducted at specific locations each day:
- Mondays: 1-3 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 5100 W. Hundred Road
- Tuesdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- Wednesdays: 10 a.m. to noon at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Road
- Thursdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd.
- 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Faith and Family Center, 7900 Walmsley Blvd.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. to noon at Second Baptist Church, 5100 W. Hundred Road
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to noon at Chesterfield Health District in the Smith-Wagner Building, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle
For more information about COVID-19 in Chesterfield County, visit this link.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.