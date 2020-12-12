Bomb threats at Va. construction site lead to Ga. arrest

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One man was arrested in Georgia after several bomb threats were made against a construction site in Louisa County.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said several threats were made at a Dominion Energy construction site between Dec. 2-8.
Officers responded to the site on Waldrop Church Road and secured the area. An in-depth investigation, interviews and evidence led to the arrest of Eric Hardy Sr. in Americus, Georgia, on Dec. 10.
Hardy Sr. was arrested by US Marshall agents, and he’s currently being held at Sumter County Jail awaiting extradition to the commonwealth.
“These threats were taken very seriously, our detectives did a great job of developing a person of interest, sifting through the evidence and quickly obtaining warrants”, said Louisa County Sheriff Donald Lowe. “LCSO Officers were utilized to secure the site during this incident, insuring the public was never in any danger.”
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 800-346-1466.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.