Troopers: Driver killed after running off road, hitting tree

Troopers: Driver killed after running off road, hitting tree
Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after his vehicle went off the road and he struck a tree. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 11, 2020 at 6:38 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 6:38 PM

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after his vehicle went off the road and he struck a tree.

Police were called just after 7 a.n. on Wednesday to a crash on Zilles Road a mile south of Cox Road.

A 2013 Toyota Tacoma was heading north on Zilles Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, troopers said.

The driver, Donald R. Jones, 67, of McKenney, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.