Troopers: Driver killed after running off road, hitting tree

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a driver was killed after his vehicle went off the road and he struck a tree.
Police were called just after 7 a.n. on Wednesday to a crash on Zilles Road a mile south of Cox Road.
A 2013 Toyota Tacoma was heading north on Zilles Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, troopers said.
The driver, Donald R. Jones, 67, of McKenney, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
