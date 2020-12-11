Police: 19-year-old charged after 2 men shot in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say two men are in critical condition after being shot Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the area of North Parham Road and Three Chopt Road around 12:30 p.m. Officials said the call originally came in as “a man with a weapon” from the Wawa, which is not too far away from the scene.
Investigators say two men were critically injured in the shooting.
Police took 19-year-old Troy Davis Eden of Henrico County into custody in connection to the incident. He was taken to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Immediately following the shooting, police asked community members to stay inside while officers secured the area and searched for a suspect.
“It’s nonsense. You shouldn’t have to stay in your house to be safe. You should be able to walk around and do what you have to do,” Christopher Pugh said, expressing his frustration with violence.
A beige minivan pulled off to the side of the road has been the center of the investigation. People in the area reported hearing dozens of gunshots outside before coming upon the van.
“It was two volleys of 15-16 shots apiece, it was in total probably about 30 shots,” said witness Sam Duncan.
He ran outside his home when it sounded safe and made his way to the minivan to find one of the two victims bleeding out.
“He had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. I asked him if he was okay, but he was trying to speak but he couldn’t. He was gurgling. I told him help was on the way. He was only one person in the van. Somebody bailed [from the van] before I was en route.”
And that person fleeing is what prompted police to comb the nearby areas, asking residents what they’d heard, and who they were searching for.
“Residents may also report that there’s police activity in other parts of the area: Three Chopt, Michael as well because the scene did appear to expand,” said Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police.
Officers combed the area because witnesses say that someone fled the scene into nearby neighborhoods.
“We have a lot of people that jog, walk their dogs, their children are walking with them and stuff...We have the nursing home right there. We want all the seniors to be safe. We want everyone to be safe,” said a man who asked not to be identified.
Police are still trying to piece together how the situation could have escalated from what they believe was a fight near Wawa.
Northbound Parham Road was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened, and police said that residents no longer needed to stay inside their homes.
“People need to get their opinions straight and just let it be...The shootings need to stop, and I think enough is enough,” Pugh added.
