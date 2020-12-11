Police search for man accused of stealing items from Home Depot

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a man accused of stealing merchandise from a Home Depot.
Around 4:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, police said a man went into the Home Depot along Conduit Road in Colonial Heights.
“The suspect selected merchandise from the sales floor and left the store without paying,” officials said.
He was last seen leaving the parking lot on a dark-colored motorbike, which is pictured above.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.