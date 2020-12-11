Police: Man sought after inappropriately touching woman in Target

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield say a man is being sought after inappropriately touching a woman inside a Target store.
On Sept. 25, police say a man in a Target, located at 2530 Weir Road, noticed and followed a woman who was shopping in the store with her children when he approached the woman and threw an unknown liquid onto her buttocks without her knowledge.
According to police, the man then asked the woman if he could clean off the liquid. The victim refused, and then the man touched her buttocks with his hand before walking away.
The suspect left the store in a pickup truck.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this individual should contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
