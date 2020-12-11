Police: Man arrested in connection with shooting death of transgender woman

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Cheatwood Avenue that left a transgender woman dead.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue around 5:42 a.m. on Nov. 23 for the report of a vehicle colliding into a detached garage in an alley.
After arriving on the scene, police found Chae’Meshia Simms in a 2019 Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Ryejon Lee was arrested on Dec. 10 by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on outstanding warrants for robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the homicide.
Additional charges are pending, according to police.
Anyone with additional information to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
