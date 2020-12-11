Police make arrest in connection to deadly shooting along West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead along West Broad Street.
With the help of VCU police and the United States Marshals Service, Jarrett Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a murder on Dec. 5. Additional charges are pending.
Police were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Dec. 5 to the 2200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, they found Cory Hines sitting in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Before an ambulance arrived, he was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He was then pronounced dead at the hospital.
Detectives later determined that the shooting happened in the 2000 block of W Broad Street. VCU police also helped in the case.
“With their assistance, relevant evidence was made available early on in this investigation. That proved valuable in confirming details of the case, which led to the offender being identified,” said Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hughes at (804) 646-3917 and (804) 385-7269 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
