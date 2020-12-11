Police investigate deadly crash in Chesterfield

By NBC12 Newsroom | December 11, 2020 at 7:46 PM EST - Updated December 11 at 7:54 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Friday evening.

Police were called just after 6 p.m. to the crash that happened near the 800 Block of Charter Colony Parkway.

Police said the driver of a red pickup truck was heading south on Charter Colony Parkway when it swerved into the northbound lane, colliding with a grey SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charter Colony Parkway remains closed between Charter Club Drive and John Tyler Community College as police investigate.

