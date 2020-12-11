More than $100K raised through holiday match campaign to benefit Feed More

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanks to the community, Kraft Heinz and Kroger, more than $100,000 was raised through a holiday match campaign to benefit Feed More.
Kroger and Kraft Heinz each donated $25,000, allowing Feed More to match gifts up to $50,000 dollar for dollar during the campaign that ran from Oct. 22 to Nov. 22.
In total, $106,168 was raised. The funds will provide more than 400,000 meals the families in Central Virginia struggling with food insecurity.
“It’s always great to see our corporate partners and the community come together in the name of helping their neighbors in need. This particular matching campaign could not have come at a better time as we continue to meet needs today and plan for what’s ahead,” said Doug Pick, President & CEO of Feed More, in a release.
So far this year, Kroger has donated $167,500 to Feed More.
“We were so excited to partner with Kraft Heinz to give back to Feed More in this way. We know many people are making charitable contributions during the holiday season, and matching campaigns like this help those dollars stretch significantly further,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in a release. “Being able to treat the Feed More team to lunch was a bonus. Feed More staff has worked tremendously hard this year to serve the community and we’re glad we had a chance to say, ‘thank you’ to them.”
Earlier this year, Kroger also donated 4,000 plastic bags to Feed More to help with COVID-19 food distribution.
“Kraft Heinz is honored to be partnering with Kroger and Feed More to help support such a great cause. Helping communities to provide meals to people in need is a core company value,” said Steven Froemming, customer retail manager with Kraft Heinz, in a release.
