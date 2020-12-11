Mooney disagrees with Duke coach about playing during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Earlier this week, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski questioning college basketball’s decision to play its season with a pandemic raging, but his thoughts don’t necessarily mirror those of other programs.
19th-ranked Richmond is getting ready to face number 11 West Virginia on Sunday.
Spiders head coach Chris Mooney calls Coach K may be the best coach in the history of sports, but his opinion differs.
Mooney says his players have been at their best when they’ve been able to play, and he’s noticed their mentality improving with each step since returning in July.
“The worst that our coaches and players were were when we were shut down during the spring and summer, and the best they’ve been is since they’ve started playing games. I would think that the best thing for a young college basketball player is to be able to pursue his passion,” Mooney said.
Richmond and West Virginia tip-off at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.