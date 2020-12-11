Managing money during a pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maybe you were doing just fine at the beginning of the pandemic, but some things have changed recently. Or maybe you’ve burned through your emergency fund.
Whatever the case, it’s not too late to get help.
Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, says the number one thing to do is to call the company that owns the bill.
She says from mortgage companies to rentals and utilities, a lot of places are still offering help to people directly impacted by the pandemic.
“If you know you can’t pay a bill instead of just letting it pass without paying. Call first and see if they can give you an extension and if they can work with you. In some cases institutions can even waive some of the typical late fees or interest,” Palmer said.
Palmer also says know your budget. You may need a free app to really help with you that.
Apps such as Mint is a great one. Mint is very visual and shows you where all your money is going.
Pocketguard is another great app. It gives you a snapshot of how much you can spend at any given moment.
Or there’s Clarity Money. It not only tracks spending but subscriptions as well. Even helping you cancel them.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.