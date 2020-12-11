Man pleads to trafficking people who entered US illegally

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A U.S. Attorney’s Office in Virginia says a Texas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking a van of people who lacked permission to enter the U.S. from Texas to three eastern states.
Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a news release that 30-year-old Gary Donel Smith of McKinney, Texas, pleaded guilty on Thursday.
Court documents show Smith was recruited to take people in a van from Dallas to New York, New Jersey, and Maryland.
In February, Smith picked up passengers in Dallas but was involved in a traffic accident in Virginia, when law enforcement found the people who had entered the country illegally.
