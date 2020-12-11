‘The law requires reasonable suspicion’: Chesterfield police not stopping drivers for traveling during curfew

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Following Governor Ralph Northam’s curfew announcement, Chesterfield police are informing drivers they will not get pulled over simply for driving after midnight.
Chief of Police Col. Jeffrey Katz posted on Facebook Thursday night after receiving an influx of inquiries from citizens concerned about part of Northam’s Executive Order 72.
“We will NOT be conducting traffic stops on people otherwise lawfully operating a motor vehicle during these times,” Katz wrote. “The law requires officers to have reasonable suspicion to stop a driver.”
On Friday, Katz explained a bit more about those protocols.
“We have to be able to articulate based on our training and experience that we believe a crime has been committed or is about to be committed,” he said.
It’s that legal burden that allows officers to make traffic stops out on the road. That measure will also continue even though a curfew will be in place starting Monday from midnight until 5 a.m.
“In this particular case because there are reasons people can lawfully be out and about between 12 and 5, the mere presence of operating a vehicle in and of itself would not constitute reasonable articulable suspicion,” Katz said.
Under Northam’s modified stay at home order, he encouraged all Virginians to remain at home during those hours unless getting food, seeking medical attention, taking care of other individuals/animals, etc.
However, during Thursday’s briefing when asked about enforcement of the curfew, Northam said he was “asking” Virginians to do their part and stay home.
“These are common-sense things we can all do to take care of each other and stay safe,” said Northam. “This is not about getting people in trouble—this is about everyone doing their part and reducing opportunities for people to get sick.”
“That’s the right thing to do,” Katz said. “Just because you can’t be arrested for something doesn’t mean that you should act in a certain way.”
A Henrico County Police spokesman added they too are encouraging county residents to voluntarily comply with the curfew. Like Chesterfield Police, Henrico officers will not be stopping drivers during that timeframe without reasonable suspicion.
“We’re a community and in this together,” said Lt. Matt Pecka. “Together we can slow and stop the spread.”
Virginia State Police will operate under the same protocol.
“The Virginia State Police encourages everyone to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller. “The Modified Stay at Home Order found in Executive Order #72 does not carry a specific civil or criminal penalty. Therefore, state troopers will not make traffic stops solely for violations of the Modified Stay at Home Order. All traffic stops require reasonable suspicion that a violation of the law has occurred.”
However, Katz is urging the community to take this virus seriously.
“We know it’s impacted a number of people,” Katz said. “I personally have known four people who died from COVID and we’ve had over 200 law enforcement officers (nationally) this year who have perished as a result of COVID infections.”
The executive order will remain in place until Jan. 31 unless rescinded or amended.
