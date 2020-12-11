Senior Alert canceled after missing Hopewell man found safe

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s has been found safe. Virginia State Police have also canceled the Senior Alert that was issued.
Police said 72-year-old Robert Lee Smith was reported missing after he left his home in the 200 block of South 14th Avenue around 10 a.m. Friday.
Smith was last seen wearing a camouflage zip-up hooded jacket, black sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown work-style boots.
Police said Smith suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and may have been headed to Petersburg.
