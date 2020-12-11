Hanover High School suspends in-person learning due to COVID-19

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover High School has suspended in-person learning for all students due to staffing constraints caused by COVID-19.
The change is effective immediately and continues through Dec. 18. The division plans to reopen the high school on Jan. 4, 2021.
“We do not make this decision lightly as we understand that this is a significant disruption to your daily lives. Please be assured that we have exhausted all possible options to continue face-to-face instruction at HHS,” the division said.
The district said it believes the decision is the best way to address recent and ongoing staffing constraints due to COVID-19.
“While our Return to Learn plan assumes that cases will occur, there have been more cases — and subsequent quarantines — at HHS than any other school in the division, particularly over the past two weeks. This has resulted in considerable employee absences due to illness or quarantining, especially in areas that are vital to our daily face-to-face operations at HHS,” the division said.
No other schools are impacted by the change.
