Forecast: A warm December weekend with highs in the 60s!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mainly dry and warm weather for the next couple of days with some sunshine.
FRIDAY EVENING: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy start then partly sunny, warm and breezy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible in the early morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Rain likely during the morning into the afternoon, could be heavy at times. Much colder too. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mix precipitation possible, especially north and west of Richmond. Cold rain likely in southeastern VA. Will need to monitor. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 30s near 40. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.