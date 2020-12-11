10 employees currently on leave with COVID-19 as GRTC confirms 35th case

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are currently 10 employees on leave with COVID-19 as GRTC confirmed its 35th case on Friday.
While this is GRTC’s 35th case, it is the 32nd among its employees. The other cases were among contractors.
GRTC said the employee newest employee was last at work on Dec. 9 and works with the public. They are currently in quarantine at home
All ten employees on leave are recovering at home. One employee who was in the hospital with the virus has been released.
“The active cases are suspected to have been contracted off-duty from other family members or non-work activities around Thanksgiving. As positive cases are identified, GRTC proactively notifies, quarantines, and tests for any possible contact,” GRTC said.
