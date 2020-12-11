Colonial Heights Schools going virtual for first week back from winter break

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - After winter break, Colonial Heights Public Schools will give all virtual instruction during the first week back.
The division said it made the decision in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health.
“The safety of our students, staff, and community is a top priority for Colonial Heights Public Schools. We continue to follow the guidelines and safety protocols outlined by the Chesterfield Virginia Department of Health,” the division posted on Facebook.
After winter vacation, all students will be learning virtually the week of Jan. 4-8. On Monday, Jan. 11, the division will return to its current operating schedule.
“Christmas is a holiday for family and friends, and we are encouraging everyone to be mindful of the impact of social gatherings,” the division said.
Colonial Heights Schools says it urges families to be diligent about wearing masks in public, handwashing and practicing social distancing.
