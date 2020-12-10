VCU Medical Center modifies visitor policy as COVID-19 cases increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Medical Center is updating its inpatient visitation policy to help protect patients, visitors and workers as COVID-19 cases rise in Central Virginia.
Starting on Monday, Dec. 14, hospitalized patients who do not have COVID-19 will only be allowed one adult visitor per day, which is a reduction from the two that were previously permitted.
The change also includes the hospital’s Labor & Delivery and Mother-Infant Unit. Professional doulas will not be part of the one per day visitor count.
Visitation policies for outpatient clinics, emergency departments, pediatric services and cancer services remain unchanged at this time.
