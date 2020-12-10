Survey: Most parents satisfied with handling of classes but worry about kids falling behind

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new survey found that most parents are satisfied with the way classes are being handled but worry that their children will fall behind in school.
A survey conducted by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University found that 64 percent are satisfied with how school is being handled but three out of every four parents worry their child will fall behind.
“Parents are juggling work, caregiving responsibilities, and helping their kids through virtual school,” said Wason Center Research Director Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo in a release. “Most may believe their school systems are doing the best they can, but it’s no surprise that so many are worried about their children’s progress.”
Fifty-six percent of parents surveyed said their children are online only while 27 percent are in a hybrid model, 12 percent are in-person only and three percent are homeschooled.
To read the full survey, click here.
