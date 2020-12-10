Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to lock vehicles after increase in thefts

Authorities want residents to be aware that locking car doors is important when it comes to protecting valuable items.
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to make sure they lock their vehicles up to help prevent thefts.

The Sheriff’s Office issued the reminder after they took numerous calls about stolen items from vehicles in subdivisions over the past 48 hours.

Drivers should always make sure their car doors are locked and sunroofs and windows are closed.

When possible, officials say to park in well-lit, well-observed and well-traveled areas, along with activating your car alarm. Also, use a garage if possible.

Deputies say to never leave valuables in your vehicle.

We received multiple reports of larcenies from vehicles again today. Our Crime Prevention Unit reminds you to: Take it, Hide it, Lock it or LOSE IT!

