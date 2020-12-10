Richmond authorities increase ‘GUN250′ reward to $1,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police and Crime Stoppers have increased the cash reward for their “GUN250″ program to $1,000.
GUN250 was created to help keep illegally held firearms off the streets and out of criminals’ hands, police said.
“Cash rewards are paid out for tips that result in the seizure of illegally-held weapons and/or an arrest,” a release said.
The previous top reward was $250 but has now been raised to $1,000.
“This increase underscores our commitment to getting illegally-held guns off the street and out of the hands of those who would do harm to our community,” said Mayor Levar M. Stoney. “We must use every tool in the toolbox to stop gun violence, and I applaud Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers for their investment to encourage more tips from the community that will help keep our city safer.”
Even though the reward amount is going up, police said the name GUN250 will stay the same.
“If we decrease the firearms available to violent offenders and those too young to legally acquire them, then we can decrease violent crime in our city,” said Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith. “We want to continue to work with members of our community and reward them for their efforts in helping us keep Richmonders safe.”
Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.
