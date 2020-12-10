Police identify woman killed in New Kent County car crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police say a woman was killed in a car crash that occurred in New Kent County.
On Dec. 3 at 6:50 a.m., state police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 273 (Farmers Dr.) just north of Route 249 (New Kent Hwy.)
A 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling south when it crossed the center line and struck a 2002 Chrysler Concorde. It then ran off the road and caught fire.
The driver of the Mirage, Lottie M. Taliaferro, 38, of Mattaponi, Va., died at the scene. Taliaferro was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Concorde, Lenora D. Sheppard, 38, of Mattaponi, Va. was transported for treatment of serious injuries. Sheppard was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
