Police still searching for man suspected of stealing from construction site

Police still searching for man suspected of stealing from construction site
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 10, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 5:05 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are still searching for a man suspected of stealing building materials from a construction site earlier this year.

Between Sept. 23-25, police said a man was seen stealing more than a dozen pressure-treated boards from a construction site along Cedar Street.

Police said he put the materials into an older model pickup truck with a ladder.

The value of the boards is estimated to be more than $550.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.