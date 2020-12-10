Police still searching for man suspected of stealing from construction site

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are still searching for a man suspected of stealing building materials from a construction site earlier this year.
Between Sept. 23-25, police said a man was seen stealing more than a dozen pressure-treated boards from a construction site along Cedar Street.
Police said he put the materials into an older model pickup truck with a ladder.
The value of the boards is estimated to be more than $550.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
