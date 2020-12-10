People rethink New Year’s Eve plans as governor steps up COVID-19 precautions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The governor is not placing any restrictions on churches, but he is urging faith leaders to take precautions. A Richmond pastor decided to go completely virtual for his services, and he’s urging others to consider the same.
“We have a lot of older members and I think it’s best that we go this route,” Pastor Kenneth Taylor of Fountain of Deliverance Church said.
None of his members have contracted coronavirus and the governor’s new orders do not restrict churches, but Taylor feels compelled to make a change.
“I see how serious this moment is…I pray more churches use wisdom as well,” he said.
It comes as Gov. Ralph Northam is cracking down after a record number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. New guidelines include a 10 person cap on social gatherings and a 12-5 a.m. curfew for anyone who isn’t going to or from work.
“I think that’s probably appropriate right now. Really shouldn’t be hanging out with somebody that you don’t always come in contact with because it’s so bad and you’re risking other people’s lives,” said Rachel Noto, who just learned of the news.
“Does the virus stop at midnight though? That’s questionable, but I think that’s a way to do something and maybe it will stop the spread,” Calen Gregorio added.
“This matter is very dear to me as I have several family members that have suffered from coronavirus already…If we are truly Americans, and truly care about each other as we say we do, this is a sacrifice that we’re willing to take,” Joshua Hawkins said.
The restrictions will still be in effect on New Year’s Eve.
“Put on your jackets and hang out outside, I guess. Maybe do a fire pit or something,” Noto said, realizing she may have to rethink her usual plans.
“We all celebrate it. I come from a Christian background, so I usually go to church,” Hawkins said.
Fountain of Deliverance is hoping to re-open its doors that night to allow people to pray for a better 2021.
“We will probably do a sign up sheet and condense the capacity,” Pastor Taylor added.
Last month, the governor ordered restaurants that serve alcohol to close by 10 p.m. That has not changed, although there’s a greater expectation for everyone to wear masks - even outside when you can’t be 6-feet away from others.
