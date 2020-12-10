Patient First expands Telehealth services

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Patient First has expanded its Telehealth services, making it more convenient to visit a Patient First physician.
Telehealth services have been expanded to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Services are available to patients who are 12 years of age or older.
Patients can access a Patient First physician without an appointment through their smartphone, tablet, or computer.
Eligible Telehealth patients must be in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania or New Jersey.
Common conditions that are appropriate for Telehealth include:
- Headache
- Body Aches
- Fever
- Nasal Congestions
- Ear Pain
- Stuffy Nose
- Sore Throat
- Cough
- Chest Congestion
- Urinary Issues
- Rashes
- Itching
- Skin Infection
- Back Pain
- Neck Pain
- Other Body Pain (excluding chest pain)
- Achy Joints
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Stomach Cramps
- Food Poisoning
- Prescription Refills, when appropriate and originally prescribed at Patient First. (Opioids may not be prescribed during Telehealth visits.)
To begin a Telehealth visit, patients call (866) 990-2533 where they will speak with a Patient Service Representative.
If the patient is a minor, the patient’s parent must remain with the patient and be available to the physician during the entire visit. Once the patient’s eligibility for Telehealth is determined, the patient is registered and connected with a Patient First physician.
The physician will review the patient’s medical history, including allergies and medications being taken. He or she will conduct a virtual exam, and provide diagnosis and treatment recommendations.
If drugs are prescribed, the prescription will be electronically transmitted to the patient’s pharmacy.
For insured patients, Patient First will file the Telehealth visit to insurance for payment. For those without insurance, the cost of a routine visit is $75. Follow-up visits are $35.
Telehealth is not available for work injury visits, or other employer services at this time. These services are available at Patient First centers on a walk-in basis.
Patient First Medical Centers remain open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., 365 days a year, for walk-in care of illness and injury.
Additional Telehealth information is available on the Patient First’s website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.