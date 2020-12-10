News to Know for Dec. 10: Northam to announce new restrictions; Vaccine approval meeting; Rumors of War anniversary

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a glimpse at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Thursday and Friday will bring more dry weather and much warmer temperatures into the weekend.
Today will be sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
Two drivers were taken to the hospital after two crashes on I-64 near Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.
Troopers say the first crash happened around 2:30 a.m. after a car hit the guard rail, went off the road and into a ditch.
A second car ran into the damaged guardrail.
Both drivers are expected to recover.
A man was injured following a shooting in Henrico County on Wednesday evening.
The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries. There is no word on his condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Governor Ralph Northam says he’ll announce more restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 during a briefing on Thursday.
Right now, it’s unclear what exactly his plans are.
Northam did not initially say if his new restrictions would be more oriented towards business changes or altered stay-at-home orders.
Northam will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.
Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.
The FDA panel functions like a science court that will pick apart the data and debate — in public and live-streamed — whether the shot is safe and effective enough to be cleared for emergency use.
We are just one week out from the distribution of the very first COVID-19 vaccines in Charlottesville. University of Virginia Health employees will be some of the first to receive it.
The health system will be distributing the Pfizer vaccine to its high-risk, frontline healthcare workers on its medical campus starting as early as next Tuesday, December 15.
Many have already signed up for their slot to get it.
Henrico County school leaders will get another update from the health committee, as most students continue learning from home.
There will also be a public hearing over the school district’s budget plan, as well as time for you to comment on the current redistricting plan.
Today’s meeting will start at 1 p.m.
Richmond’s Office of Minority Business Development (OMBD) is accepting applications for a program to help businesses with development.
“Qualifying businesses will benefit from one-on-one training and services in the areas of financial assistance, website design and strategic market plans,” a release said.
There are 30 slots available for each program and businesses will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis.
Businesses interested in applying can do so, HERE. Applications must be returned to Program Manager LaQuiana Bailey at LaQuiana.Bailey@Richmondgov.com no later than Dec. 10.
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will hold both outdoor and virtual events to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the 2019 unveiling of Kehinde Wiley’s Rumors of War.
On Dec. 10-12 from 6-9 p.m., guests will be able to attend a visual projection outside near the main entrance. The presentation was done by Richmond artists Dustin Klein and Alex Criqui.
The video will be continuously looped every five minutes and is “a captivating visual presentation of animation, digital collage, and projection mapping will be projected onto the museum near Rumors of War.
Audio recordings of Kehinde Wiley’s 2019 remarks will fill the air, amplifying the unpredictably profound relevance of Rumors of War and the dialogue it continues to inspire.”
If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you’ll never get it done - Bruce Lee
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.