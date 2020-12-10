Life Christian’s Carter to continue career at UVA

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends of Bryce Carter won’t have to travel far to see him hit the gridiron at the next level.
The Life Christian Academy defensive lineman verbally committed to Virginia this week, picking the Cavaliers out of about 20 Division I offers. The quality of the coursework and the UVA coaching staff were big factors in driving him to Charlottesville.
“Academics is top-notch, second to none, can’t beat it,” said Carter. “The coaches, the love that they showed throughout the years, from ninth grade, they showed love all the way through. It’s just been an amazing experience being able to build a relationship with them.”
Also not lost on Carter- the fact that Scott Stadium is an easy drive from his front door.
“Having the family over, if the mom wants to drop off some soup, pay a visit, if I need to come home on a Sunday and see how they’re doing then I’ll be able to do that, so just having that opportunity is very big.”
Carter’s recruiting experience was a bit different than those who have gone through the process in years past. He was unable to visit some campuses, but said the Cavalier staff made things a lot easier.
“For the most part it was pretty tough not being able to get on campus, having to be able to just talk to them over the phone and speak through text,” the Eagles’ senior noted. “Coach (Clint) Sintim, the D-line coach, we walked through it together and he just made it easy.”
Carter says that the coaching staff has told him that he’ll get an opportunity to get on the field right away at Virginia. The Life Christian senior plans to sign his National Letter of Intent next week.
