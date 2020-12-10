Holiday Lights and Music on the Riverfront being held at Brown’s Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Enjoy Holiday Lights and Music on the Riverfront on Brown’s Island this December.
The event is presented by Venture Richmond and will be held on Dec. 12 and 19 from 6-8 p.m.
It will be on Brown’s Island to the Turning Basin on the Canal Walk at 14th and Dock Streets.
A display of decorative lights is open and free to the public. Vendor Espresso-A-Go-Go will also be there.
Music by Trombone Trio will be on Dec. 12, then on Dec. 19, Justin Paciocco will be playing.
Parking will be available at the American Civil War Museum, Belle Isle parking lot and on-street parking at 2nd and 5th streets.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.