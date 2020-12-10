Holiday Homes: Mechanicsville home decorated with 150,000 lights

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville may seem like a dark and quiet street, but when you pull up to Matthew Satterwhite’s home, you are met with quite the delight!
Satterwhite is the brains behind the operation and has 150,000 lights on his home.
His display is interactive for the family and kids. Satterwhite says it’s good, family-fun inspired by his daughter, Hadley, who is now 16 years old.
“I love to do it,” Satterwhite said.
He recommends staying 6-feet apart when you come to visit the display. He also has hand sanitizer available and cleans the pens at the guest book regularly.
If you would like to check out Satterwhite’s home, visit 7396 Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville.
