Henrico student-athletes, parents protest cancellation of winter sports

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Student-athletes and their parents gathered outside the Henrico School Board meeting on Thursday to protest the cancellation of all winter sports.
The district blames the surge in COVID-19 cases for the cancellation, but the students and parents say it goes too far. They’re arguing sports can be played safely with some modifications.
Unfortunately for them, the board is unlikely to reverse the decision.
The protesters say they hope spring sports aren’t next to get canceled.
