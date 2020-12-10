Henrico school leaders to discuss COVID-19, redistricting

By Adrianna Hargrove | December 10, 2020 at 6:30 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 6:30 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County school leaders will get another update from the health committee, as most students continue learning from home.

Last month, the district delayed the expansion of in-person learning to January as cases of COVID-19 surged.

The district also canceled winter sports.

There will also be a public hearing over the school district’s budget plan, as well as time for you to comment on the current redistricting plan.

Today’s meeting will start at 1 p.m.

