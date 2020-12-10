Forecast: Warming trend started today, 60s ahead!

Sunday morning showers possible with our next significant rain Sunday night and Monday

Warming trend started today, 60s ahead!
By Megan Wise | December 10, 2020 at 3:59 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:15 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Well above normal temperatures will take us into the weekend, plus tracking our next big rain Sunday night and Monday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few scattered showers at night. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a stray morning shower, especially south/southeast. Dry in the afternoon, then rain develops Sunday night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Lows near 40. (Rain Chance 60%)

MONDAY: Rain likely early in the day, could be heavy at times and much colder. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance 70%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A cold, rainy day. Mixed precipitation possible, especially north and northwest. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.