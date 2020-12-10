Forecast: Warming trend started today, 60s ahead!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Well above normal temperatures will take us into the weekend, plus tracking our next big rain Sunday night and Monday
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few scattered showers at night. Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Cloudy with a stray morning shower, especially south/southeast. Dry in the afternoon, then rain develops Sunday night. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely. Lows near 40. (Rain Chance 60%)
MONDAY: Rain likely early in the day, could be heavy at times and much colder. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance 70%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: A cold, rainy day. Mixed precipitation possible, especially north and northwest. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows near 30, highs in the upper 40s.
