Even at large employers, few frontline service workers in Virginia have access to paid sick leave

Only a third of workers at the largest service industry employers in Virginia have access to paid sick leave, according to a report by researchers at Harvard’s Malcolm Wiener Center for Social Policy and the University of California San Francisco.
Advocacy groups, who hope the finding will propel the General Assembly to pass long-debated paid time off legislation, called the report particularly notable because it contradicts arguments made by business groups, who have told lawmakers most large employers already provide the benefit.
“We might assume that big firms with extensive HR systems and potentially deep pockets of course already provide paid sick leave, but that’s not true,” said Daniel Schneider, an author of the report and professor of public policy and sociology at Harvard University. “Large shares of workers at these firms report they don’t have access to their jobs.”
The study is based on surveys from 733 hourly service-sector employees working at 103 of Virginia’s biggest food-service and retail firms. It found access varied dramatically by industry, with 93 percent of employees at hardware and building supply stores, for example, saying they had paid sick time, while only seven percent of workers at casual dining restaurants reported the same.
“Certainly, in the sectors around fast food and casual dining, we see some of the lowest rates of workers reporting access,” Schneider said. “And there’s also inequality in who has access to paid sick leave.”
In Virginia, 39 percent of Hispanic workers and 36 percent of White workers report having paid time off. That figure falls to 26 percent for Black employees. Rates are also lower for parents with children under the age of 10 and higher for workers without children.
Schneider has been collecting surveys from service-sector workers since the fall of 2016 through The Shift Project, an effort to collect data documenting the experiences and well-being of hourly employees across the country. Kim Bobo, executive director of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, reached out to him for state-specific data as part of the nonprofit’s advocacy efforts for a paid sick leave policy in Virginia.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.