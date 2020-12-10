Amanda Chase says she’s seeking Republican gov. nomination days after saying she’ll run Independent

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Senator Amanda Chase said she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor just days after saying she would run as an Independent.
“Hi everyone, Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase seeking the Republican nomination for Governor... after listening to Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement today I am extremely concerned that these additional restrictions are going to further crush Virginians,” Chase said in a video posted to her Facebook page.
Chase also said that the governor’s restrictions wouldn’t help Virginians and that wearing a mask should be your choice.
Chase originally announced that she was running as an Independent on Saturday.
