Amanda Chase says she’s seeking Republican gov. nomination days after saying she’ll run Independent
Amanda Chase (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | December 10, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 10:16 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Senator Amanda Chase said she is seeking the Republican nomination for governor just days after saying she would run as an Independent.

“Hi everyone, Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase seeking the Republican nomination for Governor... after listening to Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement today I am extremely concerned that these additional restrictions are going to further crush Virginians,” Chase said in a video posted to her Facebook page.

Our Governor has, and continuing to crush our small businesses across the Commonwealth, dictating citizens rights to...

Posted by Senator Amanda Chase on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Chase also said that the governor’s restrictions wouldn’t help Virginians and that wearing a mask should be your choice.

Chase originally announced that she was running as an Independent on Saturday.

